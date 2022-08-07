Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 7, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

The penultimate round at Mount-Saint-Anne delivered injuries, championship shake ups, and hometown heroes. Watch Ben Cathro break it down.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
99387 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
95664 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
82011 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
79970 views
Review: The Evil Epocalypse is Equal Parts Balance & Brawn
56223 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
54892 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
50464 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
40808 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 I don't really believe in those things, but I think Finn got some extra help from above. No chain required when you have a chainsaw on your side. That race was a bit emotional...and I'm not even Canadian!!!!
  • 3 0
 Oh!!! And well done Ben!!
Qualified, raced, got a very decent position, managed the team and produced amazing content throughout the weekend.
Do you even sleep??????
  • 1 0
 That was a great race! Congratulations Finn (and Canada!). Kind of gutted for Greenland after that run but for Finn to take it with a broken chain and no sprint finish was a deserved first... Good to see Gwin up there and proving some of the doubters wrong too!
  • 1 0
 So happy for Finn, well deserved.
  • 1 0
 Choked, again, watching this. What a race! What a result!
  • 1 0
 What a race! Good times!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008820
Mobile Version of Website