Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
Aug 7, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
The penultimate round at Mount-Saint-Anne delivered injuries, championship shake ups, and hometown heroes. Watch Ben Cathro break it down.
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
6 Comments
Bitelio
(1 hours ago)
I don't really believe in those things, but I think Finn got some extra help from above. No chain required when you have a chainsaw on your side. That race was a bit emotional...and I'm not even Canadian!!!!
Bitelio
(56 mins ago)
Oh!!! And well done Ben!!
Qualified, raced, got a very decent position, managed the team and produced amazing content throughout the weekend.
Do you even sleep??????
slimboyjim
(45 mins ago)
That was a great race! Congratulations Finn (and Canada!). Kind of gutted for Greenland after that run but for Finn to take it with a broken chain and no sprint finish was a deserved first... Good to see Gwin up there and proving some of the doubters wrong too!
elli
(57 mins ago)
So happy for Finn, well deserved.
yonibois
(51 mins ago)
Choked, again, watching this. What a race! What a result!
styriabeef
(24 mins ago)
What a race! Good times!
