Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 31, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Watch Ben Cathro recap all things downhill, as round 6 at Snowshoe comes to an end. Credit to @finnstagram_mtb for Ben's crash




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
90233 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
79792 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
65967 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
51281 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
45342 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
43889 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
43222 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
36504 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great to see Ben in good fooling after the crash. Another quality video.

Amazing to see the Pinkbike colours in P2! Be interesting to hear how Aimi deals with being exstatic (just guessing) when, as Ben says, the rest of the team hasn't had the best weekend - no doubt they're made up for her, but still.
  • 1 0
 I'm still recovering from this race, and I watched it from the couch... Drying track does make me doubt how fair everything was, but still a nutty race
  • 1 1
 This coverage is seriously awesome but could you make the videos clearer in the title if it's about qualifying or race day etc etc?
  • 3 0
 "story of the race" surely is about track walk
  • 1 0
 No mention of the Dak line?!
Love ya either way Cathro





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008012
Mobile Version of Website