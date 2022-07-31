Watch
Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
Jul 31, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Watch Ben Cathro recap all things downhill, as round 6 at Snowshoe comes to an end. Credit to @finnstagram_mtb for Ben's crash
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
PawnSacrifice
(9 mins ago)
Great to see Ben in good fooling after the crash. Another quality video.
Amazing to see the Pinkbike colours in P2! Be interesting to hear how Aimi deals with being exstatic (just guessing) when, as Ben says, the rest of the team hasn't had the best weekend - no doubt they're made up for her, but still.
[Reply]
1
0
LaurensVR
(5 mins ago)
I'm still recovering from this race, and I watched it from the couch... Drying track does make me doubt how fair everything was, but still a nutty race
[Reply]
1
1
priest55
(20 mins ago)
This coverage is seriously awesome but could you make the videos clearer in the title if it's about qualifying or race day etc etc?
[Reply]
3
0
bashhard
(12 mins ago)
"story of the race" surely is about track walk
[Reply]
1
0
dirtyburger
(24 mins ago)
No mention of the Dak line?!
Love ya either way Cathro
[Reply]
Amazing to see the Pinkbike colours in P2! Be interesting to hear how Aimi deals with being exstatic (just guessing) when, as Ben says, the rest of the team hasn't had the best weekend - no doubt they're made up for her, but still.
Love ya either way Cathro