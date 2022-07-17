Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 17, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben recaps the fifth round of racing in Vallnord, giving you a little insight into some details you may have missed from the weekend.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
88576 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
83887 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
80145 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
75704 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
67799 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
59881 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
52948 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
48184 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007599
Mobile Version of Website