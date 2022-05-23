Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro

May 23, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben recaps the 2nd round of racing in Scotland, giving you a little insight into some details you may have missed from the weekend.




7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Congrats Ben and Aimi, fantastic results!
  • 2 0
 This guy does his job very well- offers great insight and without all the nonsense.
  • 2 1
 Appreciate the commitment of walking back up the hill in the rain after the event !
FWI is a lot quicker & more fun to cycle up as I passed you on way down?
  • 3 0
 Thank you Ben Cathro!
  • 2 0
 Well done mate
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Minnaar won Fort William in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
  • 1 0
 What a legend!





