VIDEOS
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
by
Aaron LaRocque
Strahan of the Dead
by
larock
Views: 142,065
Faves:
2,428
Comments: 225
Video: Aaron LaRocque
Strahan of the Dead - Behind the Scenes
by
larock
Views: 14,960
Faves:
232
Comments: 15
48 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 33
monty-dooley
(Oct 30, 2014 at 9:17)
I think I've had one or two dreams about shredding away from zombies before, never thought I would see someone make a short movie out of the concept though. Was totaly shocked at the budget, thought it would be WAY higher. Awesome video!
+ 6
Ryanppv8
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:14)
Honda element kelly bluebooks best choice for post apocalyptic vehicle.
- 27
upchuckyeager
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:24)
honda element? really? GTFO! jeez, if you're gonna go mommy wagon, VW tiguan, maybe...
+ 1
Smallbright
(Oct 31, 2016 at 4:40)
The largest exspense was probably his bike.
+ 1
Kramz
(Oct 31, 2016 at 4:48)
Yeah, the behind the scenes was very good, you don't really realize the effort that goes into cinema versus just riding your bike.
+ 3
metaam
(Oct 31, 2016 at 23:02)
@Ryanppv8
: Poor fuel economy though, he used quarter of a tank just driving up a hill.
+ 1
VwHarman
(Nov 1, 2016 at 8:01)
@upchuckyeager
: yuck. The other guy thought the element got bad mileage..
+ 9
ohklee
(Oct 30, 2014 at 15:31)
Great video, especially considering the budget, if you had more access to extras for the biking section it would have been great to see them on the outsides of corners or inside a gap reaching up to the rider or eating something. Or maybe reaching up to him as he rips across a log ride. Best thing ever would have been a scrub to the face.
+ 11
TreyDownhill
(Oct 30, 2014 at 15:12)
I'm being a mountain biker for halloween!
+ 7
leelau
Plus
(Oct 30, 2014 at 17:52)
That's why Aaron was so good. He did cool stuff without the hackneyed cliches of so many videos now being put out. This one and "Monday" are still among the best that have graced Pinkbike
+ 12
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(Oct 30, 2014 at 18:10)
*Is so good. His work with Nic Genovese as Mind Spark Cinema is amazing.
- 5
home-team
Plus
(Oct 31, 2016 at 0:29)
(Below Threshold)
@scottsecco
: washed
+ 10
strahan
(Oct 31, 2016 at 5:21)
@home-team
: Man that Hurts. Kids these days are viiiiicious.
+ 9
Fothergilla
(Oct 30, 2014 at 9:10)
Still one of the most memorable short bike videos ever!
+ 3
MattTuner
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:13)
To the guy who is going to be a mtbiker this haloween:
I'm going to be a bike for haloween. Yes, literally a bycicle. When i finish my "costume" (2 used wheels, broken fork, old FF helmet and some wood) i will take some pictures and put them on PB xD
Cheers!
P.S. great f** video btw. Outstanding ^^
+ 3
VwHarman
(Nov 1, 2016 at 8:02)
Still waiting for the pics....
+ 6
fullbug
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:53)
Nice. Diggin the Johnny Cash intro
+ 3
andrewsantos
(Oct 30, 2014 at 15:31)
Classic! Definitely took Stahan of the Dead as some inspiration for this Zombie BMX Chase.
http://www.pinkbike.com/video/381164/
+ 1
CamPow
(Oct 31, 2016 at 7:55)
I would have loved to be an extra for free, or maybe just do it for lunch. People should post and ask who they could get for free. Hell baby powder and ketchup is all you need to look dead. lol
+ 2
Eco51stLRS
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:06)
Thats funny...part of my preps aside from all my firearms and everything else are my Ripley (for me) and my Reign (for the Mrs).
+ 4
Zuman
(Oct 30, 2014 at 22:55)
A 29er with a more aggressive geometry was my first choice for a zombie outbreak , considering that majority of the riding will probably on fire roads with some technical trails sprinkled in.
+ 2
cottonmouthdug
(Oct 31, 2016 at 8:12)
@Zuman
: madmax comuter bike complete with razor wheel attachment and panier bags full of genades and amo. Light blinder helmet mount feature and quick release zombie lance. Oh ,and elbow pads.
+ 4
elmago85
(Nov 3, 2014 at 4:56)
Excellent music choice!!!!!
+ 1
metaam
(Oct 31, 2016 at 23:06)
Should have been the original version of She's not there. Or something else by The Zombies.
+ 3
Kristo
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:30)
classic. sad to not see much from aaron anymore. mind spark isn't as big as I hoped
+ 4
flyerhead5
(Oct 31, 2014 at 17:58)
Moral of the story... Don't FALL
+ 1
Kramz
(Oct 31, 2016 at 4:27)
From now on I have to remember the
#1
rule- "when zombies are chasing you, get out of your vehicle, and go for a bicycle ride in the woods" systems check; and check.
+ 1
Kramz
(Oct 31, 2016 at 4:44)
Nevermind, didn't notice they ran out of gas.
+ 1
Husker2112
(Oct 31, 2016 at 9:37)
You know the classic whip in slo mo while the wheel chops up a tree branch? I desperately wanted to see that with a zombies head
+ 1
CJSelig
(Nov 1, 2016 at 13:18)
I have wanted to make this video for the longest time. Only with downhill bikes, obviously. So riders can whip zombie's heads off.
+ 1
cottonmouthdug
(Oct 31, 2016 at 7:57)
You guys made a great zombie movie. Forget the bike and waste more zombies!
+ 1
Sergiormp
(Oct 30, 2014 at 20:00)
Tought it were a new kind of episode or this year edit of strahan of death
+ 2
makripper
(Oct 30, 2014 at 15:42)
hahah sick!! that was so much fun to make! cheers dudes!
+ 1
Dally666
(Oct 30, 2014 at 22:24)
Damn! Damn...damn! I'd wana die in the first wave, get it over quick. I'd hate to go out due to a pinch flat. Great work!
+ 1
jubs17
(Oct 31, 2016 at 10:49)
QUESTION: why are so many of LaRock's videos locked?!?!?!?!?
+ 1
highrocker1298
(Oct 31, 2016 at 18:25)
I asked him that before. Music copyright issues.
+ 1
baam
(Oct 31, 2016 at 13:47)
the biking dead...well done vid.
+ 1
dthomp325
(Oct 31, 2016 at 18:38)
No narrow-wide to the head? Wasted opportunity.
+ 1
trevmooore
(Oct 31, 2016 at 20:31)
Classic Look forward to it every year
+ 1
Shredder-boy
(Oct 31, 2014 at 5:22)
Still my favourite Halloween video
+ 2
strahan
(Oct 30, 2014 at 19:22)
*generic web edit
+ 2
makripper
(Oct 31, 2016 at 6:37)
thats what you look like without a beard. I completely forgot.
+ 2
EdFernie
(Oct 31, 2016 at 8:15)
@strahan
looks at least 2 years younger
+ 2
makripper
(Oct 31, 2016 at 9:29)
@EdFernie
: so he looks 46?
+ 2
CharmYumi
(Oct 31, 2016 at 5:35)
good，
+ 1
Flo-W
(Oct 31, 2016 at 8:20)
Love this Clip! Had it in my favourites for years
+ 1
FSJHunter
(Oct 30, 2014 at 16:48)
Well done
+ 1
AZtrailboss
(Oct 31, 2016 at 9:21)
Rad video!
