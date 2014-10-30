VIDEOS

Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead

by Aaron LaRocque 
 
Strahan of the Dead

by larock
Views: 142,065    Faves: 2,428    Comments: 225

Video: Aaron LaRocque

Strahan of the Dead - Behind the Scenes

by larock
Views: 14,960    Faves: 232    Comments: 15


Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
48 Comments

  • + 33
 I think I've had one or two dreams about shredding away from zombies before, never thought I would see someone make a short movie out of the concept though. Was totaly shocked at the budget, thought it would be WAY higher. Awesome video!
  • + 6
 Honda element kelly bluebooks best choice for post apocalyptic vehicle.
  • - 27
flag upchuckyeager (Oct 30, 2014 at 16:24) (Below Threshold)
 honda element? really? GTFO! jeez, if you're gonna go mommy wagon, VW tiguan, maybe...
  • + 1
 The largest exspense was probably his bike.
  • + 1
 Yeah, the behind the scenes was very good, you don't really realize the effort that goes into cinema versus just riding your bike.
  • + 3
 @Ryanppv8: Poor fuel economy though, he used quarter of a tank just driving up a hill.
  • + 1
 @upchuckyeager: yuck. The other guy thought the element got bad mileage..
  • + 9
 Great video, especially considering the budget, if you had more access to extras for the biking section it would have been great to see them on the outsides of corners or inside a gap reaching up to the rider or eating something. Or maybe reaching up to him as he rips across a log ride. Best thing ever would have been a scrub to the face.
  • + 11
 I'm being a mountain biker for halloween!
  • + 7
 That's why Aaron was so good. He did cool stuff without the hackneyed cliches of so many videos now being put out. This one and "Monday" are still among the best that have graced Pinkbike
  • + 12
 *Is so good. His work with Nic Genovese as Mind Spark Cinema is amazing.
  • - 5
flag home-team Plus (Oct 31, 2016 at 0:29) (Below Threshold)
 @scottsecco: washed
  • + 10
 @home-team: Man that Hurts. Kids these days are viiiiicious.
  • + 9
 Still one of the most memorable short bike videos ever!
  • + 3
 To the guy who is going to be a mtbiker this haloween:
I'm going to be a bike for haloween. Yes, literally a bycicle. When i finish my "costume" (2 used wheels, broken fork, old FF helmet and some wood) i will take some pictures and put them on PB xD
Cheers!
P.S. great f** video btw. Outstanding ^^
  • + 3
 Still waiting for the pics....
  • + 6
 Nice. Diggin the Johnny Cash intro
  • + 3
 Classic! Definitely took Stahan of the Dead as some inspiration for this Zombie BMX Chase. http://www.pinkbike.com/video/381164/
  • + 1
 I would have loved to be an extra for free, or maybe just do it for lunch. People should post and ask who they could get for free. Hell baby powder and ketchup is all you need to look dead. lol
  • + 2
 Thats funny...part of my preps aside from all my firearms and everything else are my Ripley (for me) and my Reign (for the Mrs).
  • + 4
 A 29er with a more aggressive geometry was my first choice for a zombie outbreak , considering that majority of the riding will probably on fire roads with some technical trails sprinkled in.
  • + 2
 @Zuman: madmax comuter bike complete with razor wheel attachment and panier bags full of genades and amo. Light blinder helmet mount feature and quick release zombie lance. Oh ,and elbow pads.
  • + 4
 Excellent music choice!!!!!
  • + 1
 Should have been the original version of She's not there. Or something else by The Zombies.
  • + 3
 classic. sad to not see much from aaron anymore. mind spark isn't as big as I hoped Frown
  • + 4
 Moral of the story... Don't FALL
  • + 1
 From now on I have to remember the #1 rule- "when zombies are chasing you, get out of your vehicle, and go for a bicycle ride in the woods" systems check; and check.
  • + 1
 Nevermind, didn't notice they ran out of gas.
  • + 1
 You know the classic whip in slo mo while the wheel chops up a tree branch? I desperately wanted to see that with a zombies head
  • + 1
 I have wanted to make this video for the longest time. Only with downhill bikes, obviously. So riders can whip zombie's heads off.
  • + 1
 You guys made a great zombie movie. Forget the bike and waste more zombies!
  • + 1
 Tought it were a new kind of episode or this year edit of strahan of death
Frown
  • + 2
 hahah sick!! that was so much fun to make! cheers dudes!
  • + 1
 Damn! Damn...damn! I'd wana die in the first wave, get it over quick. I'd hate to go out due to a pinch flat. Great work!
  • + 1
 QUESTION: why are so many of LaRock's videos locked?!?!?!?!?
  • + 1
 I asked him that before. Music copyright issues.
  • + 1
 the biking dead...well done vid.
  • + 1
 No narrow-wide to the head? Wasted opportunity.
  • + 1
 Classic Look forward to it every year
  • + 1
 Still my favourite Halloween video
  • + 2
 *generic web edit
  • + 2
 thats what you look like without a beard. I completely forgot.
  • + 2
 @strahan looks at least 2 years younger
  • + 2
 @EdFernie: so he looks 46?
  • + 2
 good，
  • + 1
 Love this Clip! Had it in my favourites for years Smile
  • + 1
 Well done
  • + 1
 Rad video!

Post a Comment



