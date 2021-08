It's not the famous BCN spot but it didn't take Szymon long to find the perfect bank for tail whip.

Spin it to win it, right?

This gap to rail was a lot more sketchy than it looks.

At the end of the day there were smiles for miles!

Post pandemic lockdown, Leatt riders Andrea Maranelli and Szymon Godziek embraced their new-found freedom by hitting Warsaw's breathtaking streets.The riders spent three nights exploring the streets, steps, rails (and roofs!) in search of the perfect spots to get some air, land sweet gaps and dust of the trick book.