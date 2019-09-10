Video: Street Sessions on the New Ripmo AF

Sep 10, 2019
by Ibis Cycles  


Today, we dropped the new Ripmo AF (Aluminum Frame). This bike brings the award-winning performance of the carbon Ripmo to a wider, rowdier audience. It’s everything we love from the carbon Ripmo, plus a few tweaks. Best of all, complete bikes start at only $2,999.

To show you what the bike was capable of, we handed a stock Ripmo AF to BMX Pro Christian Rigal. Instead of hitting the trails, he banged a right out of his garage and went in search of some of San Diego's sickest street spots.









Photos by Ian Collins

To learn more about the Ripmo AF, visit Ibis Cycles.

Posted In:
Videos Ibis Ibis Ripmo


26 Comments

  • 23 0
 Finally, a Streetcountry™ bike.
  • 4 0
 I prefer "hood-ready" ;-)
  • 7 0
 I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess this is is about to be a 'best seller' AF for Ibis.
  • 4 0
 They should have done it on the coil shock...I'm dying to swap my Ripmo for an AF for that reason alone.
  • 2 0
 Remember than Ibis handjob cable stay? That was cool AF too.

Love the vid, love the frame....super confused about them marketing their latest frame with a street vid, but love it....
  • 2 0
 Yet more proof: if you want to get skills, or have your kid develop skills, ride BMX.
And, you'll spend more time riding rather than recovering if you wear a helmet, knee pads, and elbow pads (so says my trauma surgeon).
  • 1 0
 Can never figure out why people buy little kids enduro bikes.. aside from being rich...
  • 5 0
 rad
  • 4 2
 Huge fan of Christian, and his riding Anything that takes the normal douche-bagger out of mtb's and showcases actually skill is a huge step in the right direction.
  • 5 4
 Nice video, but if you are going to bring new metal bike to market then the soundtrack should be some sort of METAL!
  • 3 0
 yo that was sick.
  • 3 0
 Street AF
  • 2 0
 This video put a smile on my face
  • 3 1
 No flat bill hat flying off his head on each landing. Fake news.
  • 1 0
 nice vid but this is not mountain biking ?! why introduce a new Mountainbike with a street vid ? . . . .
  • 2 1
 Hiring a BMX pro to try an legitimize 29inch wheels is as lame as it gets. What next, Logan Martin ebiking a skate park?
  • 2 0
 That was awesome!
  • 2 0
 So awesome!
  • 2 0
 F*ck yeah AF!!
  • 1 0
 I miss my hoodlum, thrasher days. Old AF
  • 1 0
 Welp that settles it, the phrase AF is officially played out AF.
  • 2 3
 Make Alloy Great Again!
  • 1 2
 Oh thought it was niner
  • 2 4
 Where is Kirt
  • 5 0
 On a Niner.
  • 1 0
 team rumors!!!

Post a Comment



