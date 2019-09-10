Video: Street Sessions on the New Ripmo AF

Today, we dropped the new Ripmo AF (Aluminum Frame). This bike brings the award-winning performance of the carbon Ripmo to a wider, rowdier audience. It’s everything we love from the carbon Ripmo, plus a few tweaks. Best of all, complete bikes start at only $2,999.
To show you what the bike was capable of, we handed a stock Ripmo AF to BMX Pro Christian Rigal. Instead of hitting the trails, he banged a right out of his garage and went in search of some of San Diego's sickest street spots. Photos by Ian Collins
Love the vid, love the frame....super confused about them marketing their latest frame with a street vid, but love it....
And, you'll spend more time riding rather than recovering if you wear a helmet, knee pads, and elbow pads (so says my trauma surgeon).
