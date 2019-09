Video: Street Sessions on the New Ripmo AF

Today, we dropped the new Ripmo AF (Aluminum Frame). This bike brings the award-winning performance of the carbon Ripmo to a wider, rowdier audience. It’s everything we love from the carbon Ripmo, plus a few tweaks. Best of all, complete bikes start at only $2,999.To show you what the bike was capable of, we handed a stock Ripmo AF to BMX Pro Christian Rigal. Instead of hitting the trails, he banged a right out of his garage and went in search of some of San Diego's sickest street spots.To learn more about the Ripmo AF , visit Ibis Cycles.