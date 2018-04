Getting out there with your friends never gets old. You know, going outside and look for good spots to shred, have a session with the boys and stack a few clips. That’s what’s up. Follow Matt Macduff, Michel Plonka and Louis Lhomel as they get involved in some casual street riding with the big homie Aaron Chase! It's always a pleasure to get to ride with a legendary rider like Aaron, and it's awesome to see that he's still killing it! Good times!