Video: Strength Training with Nino Schurter in Episode 4 of 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger'
Apr 30, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Nino Schurter welcomes us back into the gym for a strength training session. The right warm up, squats, box jumps, you name it, the World Champ gives you tips for getting fitter, faster and stronger.
Episode 1: Hitting the Gym
Episode 2: Interval Training
Episode 3: Tips for Training & Recovery
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
Scott
Nino Schurter
Health and Fitness
