Video: Strength Training with Nino Schurter in Episode 4 of 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger'

Apr 30, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Nino Schurter welcomes us back into the gym for a strength training session. The right warm up, squats, box jumps, you name it, the World Champ gives you tips for getting fitter, faster and stronger.


Episode 1: Hitting the Gym
Episode 2: Interval Training
Episode 3: Tips for Training & Recovery

