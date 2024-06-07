Powered by Outside

Video: Stump Section From Hell During Leogang World Cup DH Practice - Corners For Dough

Jun 7, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro is back with another Leogang video, this time we are giving privateers a chance to win some extra cash. The challenge is simple, the privateer who cleans this section of track best wins cash...GO!

Corners for Dough is presented by Shimano
Shimano logo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Corners For Dough World Cup DH Ben Cathro Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,124 articles
