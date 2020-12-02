Video: Stumpjumper vs Trance X vs Mojo vs P-Train vs Blackthorn - Field Test Round Table

The definition of a modern trail bike continues to be up for debate, but for this Field Test we decided to keep the rear wheel travel between 130 – 140mm. Even with that limitation in place, the five bikes on test exhibitited a wide range of personalities out on the trail, running the gamut from the quick and nimble Ibis Mojo 4 to the plow-through-it-all Actofive P-Train.

That aluminum and steel P-Train, which is made in small batches in Germany, stole Levy's heart, and ended up as his top pick if he could only have one of these bikes as his daily driver in Squamish, BC. The new Specialized Stumpjumper, which is a whopping 7-pounds lighter than the P-Train, also earned high praise, and makes sense for a wider range of riders than the P-Train.

Giant's Trance X was ultra-efficient on the climbs thanks to that electronic Live Valve suspension, but it wasn't as impressive on the descents – choosing the next model or two down, which don't require any batteries, might be the way to go. The Blackthorn is a big step forward for Salsa, and that purple trail singletrack eater falls into the same 'pretty-much-an-enduro-bike' category as the Actofive.

As for the Ibis Mojo 4, well, it hasn't lost its ability to turn on a dime, aided in part by those 27.5” wheels. That liveliness put it neck and neck with the Stumpjumper on the climbs, but on the descents it wasn't quite as surefooted.

At the end of the day, what constitutes a trail bike will depend on your definition of a trail ride, but hopefully this discussion helps shed some light on which bike might make the most sense for where you live and your riding style.



Ibis Mojo 4
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 27.5" wheels
• 65.4° head-tube angle
• 76.6° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (large)
• Weight: 28.6 lb / 13 kg
• $6,267 USD
Salsa Blackthorn
• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.6° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 490mm (large)
• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg
• $7,499 USD

Specialized Stumpjumper S-Works
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• 76° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (S4)
• Weight: 27.4 lb / 12.4 kg
• $9,499 USD
Actofive P-Train
• Travel: 135mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (medium)
• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg
• 3,440 EUR (frame only, w/o shock)


Giant Trance X Advanced Pro 29 0
• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• 77.2° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 486mm (large)
• Weight: 30.7 lb / 13.9 kg
• $8,500 USD


Which of these five trail bikes would you most like to try?







42 Comments

  • 72 4
 Marry the stumpy, sleep with the P train and kill the Ibis
  • 2 0
 lol. This.
  • 9 0
 This needs to be incorporated into all the round table discussions moving forward!
  • 22 1
 I'd kill the Trance, personally.
  • 1 0
 @WildboiBen: This particular spec I agree, maybe not a good ole analog offering
  • 25 5
 we need more 27.5 trail bikes
  • 8 1
 Yes! This full shift to 29er is crazy, what happened to having the option?
  • 8 1
 @RadBikeBro: it's okay in 2022, 27.5 trail bikes will be REVOLUTIONARY
  • 5 4
 I'm sure if "we" were buying undersized wheels instead of normal sized wheels "they" would be selling them.
  • 5 1
 Agreed. Stopping forcing oversized wheels on us just because the road riders like them.
  • 3 0
 @tempest3070: I'm 6'4" and ride 27.5, never owned a 29" and yes I've tried. Would definitely do a mullet but I don't like a full 29" setup personally. Of course everyone likes to buy into the marketing hype so we just need the bike industry to blow the wind in the other direction and people will follow.
  • 3 0
 @monkeybizz: Also 6'4 and only want 27.5(would like to build up a 26 again!). I find it funny when a much shorter guy on a 29 tells me I need to ride 29 because of my size...only to have him in my way on the trail
  • 2 0
 @RadBikeBro: Simple, the market has spoken.
  • 1 0
 @monkeybizz: Ride what you want, but I don’t think 29-inch wheels are a matter of marketing hype. Just as you prefer 27.5, many (most?) people prefer 29. There are merits to both wheel sizes. Someone else said it above — they’re just selling us what we want.
  • 16 0
 @mikelevy How does last years trail bike winner the Norco Optic compare to these new ones? Would you go with the new stumpy or P train over it?
  • 5 0
 Try is easily the P train. Buy is the stumpjumper Evo (I know its not on the list). I went to buy a trail bike last time and came home with an “enduro bike” that may be 2 pounds heavier but climbs like a goat. If i were considering strapping on lycra once a year probably the regular SJ, Spur or Ripley.
  • 1 0
 This. With a headtube adjustable between 63 and 65.5, the EVO can be transformed between "enduro" bike and trail bike especially with a tire swap.
  • 6 0
 Most want to try - P-train If I had to pick one as a money no object 1 bike to do it all - stumpy
  • 3 0
 Just wondering if the P-Train could be a result of the coil shock? Whenever I put a coil on my bike (which I'll never go back) it instantly transforms the bike into a different beast. Do you think with an air can it would still be your top pick? (Since the stumpy is 7lbs lighter, throwing a coil on there would still be significant weight savings).
  • 1 0
 Damn. I do believe that’s three “Best in Shows” for Specialized in the Field Tests this year. And if they hadn’t reviewed the Stumpy EVO earlier, my guess is that it would be in contention for the top spot in the upcoming Enduro tests, too. Specialized was on it this year!
  • 1 0
 Honestly, Levy being so stoked on the Stumpy would influence my decision if I was in the market right now. It's been getting such mixed reviews elsewhere I don't even know what to think. But if it's really that good at pedaling, while not sacrificing much on the downs, that's the one for my East Coast riding. The Ibis too, I bet it's a ton of fun, once you take it out of the high consequence Squamish, trails context.
  • 7 3
 Where's the Pivot Switchblade?
  • 2 0
 Ditto. It's probably number1 on my list in this category.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike tested 130-140mm travel bikes only on this test, so looks like the Switchblade's 142mm travel suspension was just too much for this test...lol
  • 1 1
 I know that bikes are designed with certain shocks in mind and a lot don't even take coil springs, so it's fair to compare them, but a frame designed to take a coil is going to get that huge coil advantage on descents...and the penalties on climbs. It just feels...wrong. It feels similar to comparing computer-controlled suspension on climbs to regular suspension on climbs that you didn't even bother to use the climb switch for.

Would it be safe to say that the Blackthorn just underwhelmed? It wasn't great on climbs, it wasn't great on descents.
  • 5 3
 I love these field tests. Except you forgot to test the bike I was interested in.
  • 5 5
 Specialized is knocking it out of the park right now. As much as we hate their business tactics, it is hard to not like their entire lineup from the Epic to the Demo.
  • 1 0
 I agree, but the SWorks PB just tested is $14,000 CAD???
  • 2 0
 Imma goin still keep my offering
  • 1 0
 I really appreciate that PB does these kinds of tests and has no problem calling out the winners and losers.......oh
  • 3 3
 The spez must be the ugliest bike of modern times. And the fact that Levy like it doesn’t really mean much. I mean, he’s pretty far from a good rider.
  • 1 0
 Try: Blackthorn or P-Train.

Buy: Stumpy.
  • 1 0
 Mike - Can you definite "things?" That was a very common term you used. Wink
  • 1 1
 I wonder how the aluminum stumpy compares?
  • 1 1
 Only watched one video and by passed the others guess which vid I watched?
  • 1 0
 you sound like a giant live valve kind of guy
  • 2 4
 Blackthorn
  • 2 5
 where is the trek?
  • 9 2
 Busy building cop bikes.
  • 3 1
 @Eholm522: Got bad news about the computer you're typing this on bro
  • 5 0
 @tempest3070: it’s also building cop bikes?
  • 2 5
 Devinci Troy?

Post a Comment



