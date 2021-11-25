Video: Style is a Mood with Hugo Frixtalon

Nov 25, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


The bicycle has a huge place in our lives. For some of our relatives, a little too much! However, those who know us know the score.

Hip-Hop culture has always influenced our projects, rap music in particular. This video is a return to the basics of what we love; a moody, dusky atmosphere where inspiration is often most present, rap and piano pieces that inspire us in the search for emotions.

"Real innovation always comes from going back to basics."

Here is our version.

Gaetan & Frix




















Rider: Hugo Frixtalon
Video: Gaetan Clary
Photos: Jb Liautard
Builders : Guillaume Martel & Hugo Frixtalon

Posted In:
Videos Commencal Hugo Frixtalon


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Ahhhhhh Frixfrix, good to see you back. It's always a pleasure!

Post a Comment



