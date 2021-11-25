Video: Style is a Mood with Hugo Frixtalon

The bicycle has a huge place in our lives. For some of our relatives, a little too much! However, those who know us know the score.
Hip-Hop culture has always influenced our projects, rap music in particular. This video is a return to the basics of what we love; a moody, dusky atmosphere where inspiration is often most present, rap and piano pieces that inspire us in the search for emotions."Real innovation always comes from going back to basics."
Here is our version.Gaetan & FrixRider: Hugo FrixtalonVideo: Gaetan ClaryPhotos: Jb LiautardBuilders
: Guillaume Martel
& Hugo Frixtalon
