Video: Stylish & Versatile with Brayden Bringhurst in 'The Whole Shebang'



Finally shedding his initial Internet fame as an uphill ride master, Bringhurst's mission to constantly progress has brought him back to his drive to squeeze every ounce of fun out of every aspect of trail riding.



There's no singular feature on a trail; the trail IS the feature. — Braydon



It absolutely plays to every strength I have," Bringhurst says. "I can fly down a flow trail confidently, do my jibs, my 360s, climb the technical stuff, whip, bunny hop... it's just perfect for my style of riding, and not heavy in any one aspect. I want to ride the trail on a trail bike, and it exemplifies what that represents. — Braydon

Bringhurst's creative expression has garnered him tons of social media attention, but he knows being an ambassador to the sport means more than posting social media clips. "It feels incredible to build the sport where I can," he says. "As much as I put into videos, I put way more into doing clinics and encouraging others to start mountain biking."He also knows that while he's creating a groundswell in exposing the Boise mountain biking scene, it's a team effort to grow his hometown MTB community."I sometimes feel like people give me too much credit for what I'm doing here in Boise," he says," but the trail builders, the enthusiasts, the shops, they've already been here, and have been so supportive and stoked for the excitement that's going on here. And that's really cool."While the video showcases Braydon's versatility, it also highlights the versatility of his bike choice: the Canyon Spectral.