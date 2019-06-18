VIDEOS

Video: Stylish & Versatile with Brayden Bringhurst in 'The Whole Shebang'

Jun 18, 2019
Finally shedding his initial Internet fame as an uphill ride master, Bringhurst's mission to constantly progress has brought him back to his drive to squeeze every ounce of fun out of every aspect of trail riding.

bigquotesThere's no singular feature on a trail; the trail IS the feature.Braydon


Bringhurst's creative expression has garnered him tons of social media attention, but he knows being an ambassador to the sport means more than posting social media clips. "It feels incredible to build the sport where I can," he says. "As much as I put into videos, I put way more into doing clinics and encouraging others to start mountain biking."

He also knows that while he's creating a groundswell in exposing the Boise mountain biking scene, it's a team effort to grow his hometown MTB community.

"I sometimes feel like people give me too much credit for what I'm doing here in Boise," he says," but the trail builders, the enthusiasts, the shops, they've already been here, and have been so supportive and stoked for the excitement that's going on here. And that's really cool."



Rear wheel grab.

Scrub round 1


Scrub round 2

Devil horns on the plains.

Hike-a-bike


Where s the bike



While the video showcases Braydon's versatility, it also highlights the versatility of his bike choice: the Canyon Spectral.

bigquotesIt absolutely plays to every strength I have," Bringhurst says. "I can fly down a flow trail confidently, do my jibs, my 360s, climb the technical stuff, whip, bunny hop... it's just perfect for my style of riding, and not heavy in any one aspect. I want to ride the trail on a trail bike, and it exemplifies what that represents.Braydon



Hi Mom










Braydon
• 5'9" / 160lbs with Gear
• Loves Pepperoni Pizza with Alfredo Sauce
@bikerbrayd



Braydon's Setup
Canyon Spectral
• Fox 36 / 75psi / 2 tokens / No Rebound
• Fox DPX 2.0 / 220psi / 2 Clicks Rebound
• 2.6in Tires / Rear 31psi Cushcore / Front 29psi
• 760mm Bars








Produced by: BurstMedia
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst



MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling


