Video: Stylish Combos with Eliott Lapotre, Nicolas Terrier & Léo Delfour

Oct 15, 2022
by VeeTireCo  

Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..


Nico Terrier showing off his skills

Eliot Lapotre in action with the big rig


Sony VX2000 July 2000
Captor : 3 × 450.000 pixels.
Zoom : Optique × 12 6-72 mm. f/1,6-2,4 numeric ×24 et ×48
Format : DV
Fish eye : Century MK2


BKK and good times

Photo : Popival
Video : Adrien Chupo

Posted In:
Videos Vee Tire Co Eliott Lapotre


0 Comments






