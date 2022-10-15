Video: Stylish Combos with Eliott Lapotre, Nicolas Terrier & Léo Delfour

Nico Terrier showing off his skills

Eliot Lapotre in action with the big rig



Sony VX2000 July 2000

Captor : 3 × 450.000 pixels.

Zoom : Optique × 12 6-72 mm. f/1,6-2,4 numeric ×24 et ×48

Format : DV

Fish eye : Century MK2

BKK and good times

Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..Photo : PopivalVideo : Adrien Chupo