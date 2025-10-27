Powered by Outside

Video: Stylish DH Bike Sends with Finn Iles in 'Time Waits'

Oct 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTime stands at the center of downhill mountain biking, it showcases skill and defines champions. In the moments where speed and consequence combine, time stands still.Finn Iles


Finn Iles


27 Comments
  • 317
 "time waits". "It is what it is". "Beyond limits". Come on folks, you can do better.
  • 122
 I'm with you on this one. Also is that supposed to be an actual quote from Finn? He musta hit the sickest dispo in Canada that night hoo-wee
  • 410
 "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty."
-- Derek Zoolander
  • 30
 More S-watch-ing slow-mo/ments in time then his real skills...
  • 10
 @plyawn: that’s what he said? Lol
  • 170
 Let swatch this and enjoy it together.
  • 130
 He's so good he switched his drivetrain and brake side around at 2:34...
  • 120
 Good edit, loved Linkin Park kicking in as it sped up too!
  • 90
 That was a nice "watch". Finn didn't have a great season, but he's still one of my favorite riders. I'm hoping he can find his speed again this off-season and get right to the top
  • 90
 Rest up, Finn. Wanna see you on top of the box in Whistler next year.
  • 60
 Damn, that was pretty to watch!
  • 61
 Time, is that Tom's Brother?
  • 20
 This guy…
  • 40
 Really enjoyed the aesthetics of this. Good Swatch add too Wink
  • 90
 there's so little riding and so much artistic direction; it's nothing but a Swatch ad.
  • 80
 @plyawn: mans getting paid, good stuff.
  • 30
 Sick whip! Love that clip at 1:00 of the manual pre-hop to pump for speed
  • 30
 Dripping in steeze.
  • 10
 80's reboot - Swatch and NIN
  • 10
 where?
  • 10
 I think it’s revolution bike park in wales… where Tahnee rides a lot. All the trees had to be cut down because of a disease so now looks like a mini Queenstown.
  • 12
 What watch is he wearing?
  • 69
 Must watch!
  • 170
 mut swatch
Below threshold threads are hidden







