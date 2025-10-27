Pinkbike.com
Video: Stylish DH Bike Sends with Finn Iles in 'Time Waits'
Oct 27, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
27 Comments
Time stands at the center of downhill mountain biking, it showcases skill and defines champions. In the moments where speed and consequence combine, time stands still.
—
Finn Iles
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Finn Iles
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
27 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
31
7
Hieronymus
(2 days ago)
"time waits". "It is what it is". "Beyond limits". Come on folks, you can do better.
[Reply]
12
2
lepigpen
(2 days ago)
I'm with you on this one. Also is that supposed to be an actual quote from Finn? He musta hit the sickest dispo in Canada that night hoo-wee
[Reply]
41
0
plyawn
(2 days ago)
"Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty."
-- Derek Zoolander
[Reply]
3
0
allbiker
(2 days ago)
More S-watch-ing slow-mo/ments in time then his real skills...
[Reply]
1
0
TheLongMan
(1 days ago)
@plyawn
: that’s what he said? Lol
[Reply]
17
0
Dadd
(2 days ago)
Let swatch this and enjoy it together.
[Reply]
13
0
ferrit
(2 days ago)
He's so good he switched his drivetrain and brake side around at 2:34...
[Reply]
12
0
tomchilvers13
FL
(2 days ago)
Good edit, loved Linkin Park kicking in as it sped up too!
[Reply]
9
0
Daray
FL
(2 days ago)
That was a nice "watch". Finn didn't have a great season, but he's still one of my favorite riders. I'm hoping he can find his speed again this off-season and get right to the top
[Reply]
9
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(2 days ago)
Rest up, Finn. Wanna see you on top of the box in Whistler next year.
[Reply]
6
0
ridestuff
FL
(2 days ago)
Damn, that was pretty to watch!
[Reply]
6
1
lukemech
(2 days ago)
Time, is that Tom's Brother?
[Reply]
2
0
dirtyburger
(2 days ago)
This guy…
[Reply]
4
0
silvanoe
FL
(2 days ago)
Really enjoyed the aesthetics of this. Good Swatch add too
[Reply]
9
0
plyawn
(2 days ago)
there's so little riding and so much artistic direction; it's nothing but a Swatch ad.
[Reply]
8
0
gramboh
FL
(2 days ago)
@plyawn
: mans getting paid, good stuff.
[Reply]
3
0
rjmogul
(2 days ago)
Sick whip! Love that clip at 1:00 of the manual pre-hop to pump for speed
[Reply]
3
0
NickMT
FL
(2 days ago)
Dripping in steeze.
[Reply]
1
0
riderseyemtb
(1 days ago)
80's reboot - Swatch and NIN
[Reply]
1
0
nateolmsted
FL
(2 days ago)
where?
[Reply]
1
0
josh250
(1 days ago)
I think it’s revolution bike park in wales… where Tahnee rides a lot. All the trees had to be cut down because of a disease so now looks like a mini Queenstown.
[Reply]
1
2
awl506
FL
(2 days ago)
What watch is he wearing?
[Reply]
6
9
mi-bike
(2 days ago)
Must watch!
[Reply]
17
0
colincolin
(2 days ago)
mut swatch
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
8
pleneybangers
FL
(2 days ago)
That might be my favorite edit of 2025, amazing.
[Reply]
3
2
skimtb1
FL
(1 days ago)
Bot!
[Reply]
1
1
pinkknip
(6 hours ago)
Is this you, Tahnee ?
[Reply]
-- Derek Zoolander