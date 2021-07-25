Video: Stylish Dirt Jump Flow in 'No Fluff'

Ramp builder, rider, and Kali employee, Zac is a No Fluff kind of guy.Zac has ran the show at the Kali jumps in Morgan Hill, CA, for quite some time and manages everything from ramp construction and maintenance to organizing ride sessions.He's got quite the bag of tricks; however, during the shoot, Zac broke his foot attempting a flip-whip to invert (a trick that he is well accustomed to). Unfortunately, this cut our video short, leaving out a few tricks that we had hoped to capture.Zac has almost completed the recovery process and is riding the airbag at Kali almost every day. He hopes to make a full recovery in the next few weeks and get back to further progressing his talent.Shot and edited by JP Purdom