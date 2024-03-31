Video: Stylish Dirt Jump Sends for 'Zesty in Zealand'

Mar 31, 2024
by DMR Bikes  

New Zealand. The home of some of the best bike trails and dirt jump spots in the world, without question. So when our man Andy Lehmann announced he was upping sticks and heading down-under for an unspecified number of months to ride bikes and shred mountains, we asked – “hey, hook up with a filmer and get something going.” Nick from Dad Cam happened to be there at the same time, so what better opportunity to create some visual magic. Hit play. Here’s Zesty in Zealand. I mean, does it get any better than this?

Filmed & Edited: Nick James

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 More action than Crankworx SS.







