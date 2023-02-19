Video: Stylish Sends Across UK Dirt Jump & Street Spots

Feb 18, 2023
by Aspect Media  

Alfie Stephens is a name most won't of heard of. He's a super friendly and humble guy from the UK. He's ridden in a few Crankworx events here and there, got "stuck" in NZ over Covid, and is a total under-the-radar shredder.

Over a few days of free time, filmer Jacob GIbbins from Aspect Media and shredder Alfie got together and gathered some clips riding some of the best spots in and around Bristol in the UK. Belmont on the trail bike, and Sandbay on the DJ ( big up the builders, all hand built ) and then some street and park spots in the city.

100% for the love and zero budget, just two pals who love bikes.

Alfie Stephens Bristol 2023 edit. Online now.

Alfie Stephens Bristol 2023 edit. Online now.


