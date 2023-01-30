Video: Stylish Sends in Cape Town with Dylan Lamb

Jan 29, 2023
by DHaRCO  
Dylan Lamb teamed up with Thomas Sandell to get you stoked on living no ordinary life and riding bikes. We may not all be able to shred like Dylan, but we can be inspired by him.

Photo by Eric Palmer
At 20 years old Dylan is an amazing talent from Cape Town, South Africa. Photos by Eric Palmer.

Photo by Eric Palmer
Photo by Eric Palmer
He's also a big-time local trail builder and coach who offers lessons to many in his community.

Photo by Eric Palmer
Style for miles.

Photo by Eric Palmer
Photo by Eric Palmer
Edit thanks to Thomas Sandell and photos Eric Palmer, cheers legends.

Photo by Eric Palmer

Photo by Eric Palmer
Photo by Eric Palmer
Video was supported by Gear Correct, our local distributor in Cape Town. If you're in Sth Africa and need any DHaRCO gear, be sure to hit them up.


