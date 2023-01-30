Video: Stylish Sends in Cape Town with Dylan Lamb

Dylan Lamb teamed up with Thomas Sandell to get you stoked on living no ordinary life and riding bikes. We may not all be able to shred like Dylan, but we can be inspired by him.

At 20 years old Dylan is an amazing talent from Cape Town, South Africa. Photos by Eric Palmer.

He's also a big-time local trail builder and coach who offers lessons to many in his community.

Style for miles.

Edit thanks to Thomas Sandell and photos Eric Palmer, cheers legends.

Video was supported by Gear Correct, our local distributor in Cape Town. If you're in Sth Africa and need any DHaRCO gear, be sure to hit them up.