Video: Stylish Sends in Chatel Bike Park

Despite losing two teammates even before the shoot, Antek and Kraja were keen to push it and stack clips from day one

Our primary goal was to capture that new Dartmoor Bikes Thunderbird's are ready to be abused.

Except for destroying a set of grips, few tyres and brake pads, bikes did the job and stayed in one piece. Nice.

When switching from midland bike parks to steep alpine trails, it's good to give riders a couple of days to get in their zone.

From speed to style.

Tuning in

Getting stuff done! Props Antek!

Just cows watching you scrolling to the comment section, disappointed it's already over