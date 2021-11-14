Video: Stylish Shredding On Fresh Trails in New Zealand

This project was a creation of many perspectives. Over the winter Tom, Tom, Ryan and myself worked on a trail. After a winters digging, we had what the boys described as one of the most progressive tracks. I can’t thank these guys enough, with helping build the track and for their creative input throughout the process. Below are some photos of the build process.
Dig Crew: Tom Brown (top left), Ryan Sheilds (top right) and Tom Prier (bottom left)
As for the video, the idea initiated when I started a partnership with 3Sixty sports and Banshee bikes. We had a freshly built trail, I had a sick new bike and was lucky enough to have access to Josh, who is very talented film maker. So we thought it would be silly not to put something together. Alongside the trail we built, we also filmed a little bit in Lyttleton as well. Because it was a lowkey area in Christchurch it was perfect for adding to what we already had.
Lastly many thanks to Tom Brown, Ryan Shields, Tom Prior and the other boys that put in countless hours on the track. Also, I can’t thank Josh enough for his time and patience throughout the process. I hope you enjoy.
Words - Dan Cleland
Photos - Josh Birkenhake
Film Photos - Tom Prier
Film/Edit - Josh Birkenhake
