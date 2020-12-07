Video: Stylish Trail Bike Sends in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

This project has been in the making for a very long time, we first started filming in 2016 in Czech Republic and Slovakia, but due to many setbacks, like broken bones, stolen bikes and a global pandemic of course, we were finally able to put a piece together we were both happy with.In this video I am trying to show you my vision of the best riding - big jumps, flowy trails with slopestyle tricks.created by BIKES ON FILMthanks to Bike park Kálnica and Ski a Bike Centrum Radotín