Video: Stylish Trail Bike Sends in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Dec 7, 2020
by Adam Kovář  

This project has been in the making for a very long time, we first started filming in 2016 in Czech Republic and Slovakia, but due to many setbacks, like broken bones, stolen bikes and a global pandemic of course, we were finally able to put a piece together we were both happy with.


In this video I am trying to show you my vision of the best riding - big jumps, flowy trails with slopestyle tricks.

created by BIKES ON FILM
thanks to Bike park Kálnica and Ski a Bike Centrum Radotín

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
84023 views
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
74749 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
66899 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
63434 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
61580 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
51946 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
50998 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
48297 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Hell yes dude, that was great. Loved the mood, the perfect berms and how dialled the unturndown was at the end.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008470
Mobile Version of Website