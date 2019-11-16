Video: Success for Western Canada's U21 Development Squad At EWS Whistler

Julia Long of Whistler. Julia secured a third-place finish in the women's U21 race at the Whistler EWS.

Carter Krasny of Whistler. Carter was injured and couldn't race in Whistler.

Milton McConville of Port Moody. Milton finished seventh in U21 after having to manage a badly damaged rear wheel.

Ian Milley of Squamish. Ian was also injured and couldn't race the Whistler EWS.

Julia drops into the final stage of the 2019 Whistler EWS.

Jack Menzies during the much drier Friday practice for the Whistler EWS. A race where he threw his name in the hat.