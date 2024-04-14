Video: Sullivan Reed & Keith Holden Hit a Fresh Freeride Trail

Apr 14, 2024
by sullbikes  

Nothing better than scaring yourself on some freshly built freeride features. Captured by friends on early 2000's camcorders for that nostalgic feel.

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

Riders: Keith Holden Sullivan Reed
Cameras: Bryce Downey Aaron Clayton Nathan Isaac
Photography: Bryce Downey

Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
sullbikes avatar

Member since Jan 26, 2017
7 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Rad!







