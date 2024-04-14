Watch
Video: Sullivan Reed & Keith Holden Hit a Fresh Freeride Trail
Apr 14, 2024
by
sullbikes
1 Comments
Nothing better than scaring yourself on some freshly built freeride features. Captured by friends on early 2000's camcorders for that nostalgic feel.
Riders:
Keith Holden
Sullivan Reed
Cameras:
Bryce Downey
Aaron Clayton
Nathan Isaac
Photography:
Bryce Downey
Posted In:
Videos
Author Info:
sullbikes
Member since Jan 26, 2017
7 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
BurkeJ
(3 days ago)
Rad!
[Reply]
