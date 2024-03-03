Video: Summer Dreaming During Finnish Winter with Joonas Vinnari

Mar 3, 2024
by Joonas Vinnari  

Winters are long here in Finland. So there is lots of time to think about summer. Couple more months!

Video thumbnail


Author Info:
dspmedia avatar

Member since Oct 25, 2007
4 articles
2 Comments
  • 5 0
 Snow is meltin fast, not long till summer is here. Awesome video as always Joonas!
  • 3 6
 One of my favorite winter activities is taking my bike out on groomed cross country ski trails and drifting and sliding around every corner. The conditions have to be firm so you don’t ruin the snow but it is a blast when they are just right. No fat bike needed







