Video: Summer Dreaming During Finnish Winter with Joonas Vinnari
Mar 3, 2024
by
Joonas Vinnari
Winters are long here in Finland. So there is lots of time to think about summer. Couple more months!
hirvi
(7 hours ago)
Snow is meltin fast, not long till summer is here. Awesome video as always Joonas!
[Reply]
3
6
NERyder
(5 hours ago)
One of my favorite winter activities is taking my bike out on groomed cross country ski trails and drifting and sliding around every corner. The conditions have to be firm so you don’t ruin the snow but it is a blast when they are just right. No fat bike needed
[Reply]
