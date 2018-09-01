VIDEOS

Video: Summer Escape with the Free Radicals

Sep 1, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Session Series // Episode 2: Summer Escape with the Free Radicals

Summer treated the Free Radicals to desert like temperatures and tan lines on par with the most leathery of roadies. Navigating Whistler this time of year can be near impossible when everyday is someone else's Friday. Luckily, after one too many brannigans, the boys were able to escape the madness and found themselves deeply immersed in the mountains.

Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag @FreeRadicals


Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
108546 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
92904 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
86928 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
60374 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
56225 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
47091 views
Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike
45807 views
XC Photo Epic: One To Remember - La Bresse World Cup 2018
43290 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018555
Mobile Version of Website