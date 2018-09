Video: Summer Escape with the Free Radicals

Session Series // Episode 2: Summer Escape with the Free Radicals

Summer treated the Free Radicals to desert like temperatures and tan lines on par with the most leathery of roadies. Navigating Whistler this time of year can be near impossible when everyday is someone else's Friday. Luckily, after one too many brannigans, the boys were able to escape the madness and found themselves deeply immersed in the mountains.