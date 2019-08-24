Video: Summer Riding Vibes in Vernon, BC

For this summer I had the opportunity to migrate West and live in Vernon, BC. Coming from the East Coast, the riding level and terrain that surrounded me this summer was incredibly inspiring. After the first few weeks of living here, I found myself putting down my camera more and more to pursue riding. Thanks to Brett, Tom, Bas, Casey, Vaea, Matt and Brayden for always letting tag along for rides, can't thank you all enough.
Summer sunsets
Corner roost on 'Lynda'
Endless rides with homies
Rake and ride
Whistler Speed and Steeze, thanks Boris for the shot
