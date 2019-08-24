Video: Summer Riding Vibes in Vernon, BC

Vernon Vibin'

bigquotesFor this summer I had the opportunity to migrate West and live in Vernon, BC. Coming from the East Coast, the riding level and terrain that surrounded me this summer was incredibly inspiring. After the first few weeks of living here, I found myself putting down my camera more and more to pursue riding. Thanks to Brett, Tom, Bas, Casey, Vaea, Matt and Brayden for always letting tag along for rides, can't thank you all enough.

Summer sunsets
Corner roost on 'Lynda'

Processed with VSCO with g3 preset
Processed with VSCO with m3 preset
Endless rides with homies
Rake and ride

Photo by Boris Beyer
Photo by Boris Beyer
Whistler Speed and Steeze, thanks Boris for the shot

Vernon

 Yes! As a Vernon local myself, it's sick to see more and more people in the bike industry getting involved with our community. Its just good times all the time here. can anybody tell me what that loamy trail is though? looks soooo fresh
 Speaking of Vernon I wonder how Vernon Felton is getting along at Specialized? I certainly miss his style here on PB. And yes, good summer vibes.......
 These young people seem pretty good at riding bicycles
 Sweet! Thanks for the awesome content guys!

