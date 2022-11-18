Video: Summer Road Tripping Through the PNW With Christian Rigal

Words: Fox

Nothing gets Christian Rigal more stoked than hitting the road, riding bikes, and meeting up with friends along the way. With Crankworx Whistler back on for 2022, he decided to plan a road trip through the PNW and make a fun little video documenting all the good times! Kirt Voreis joined, supplying the endless laughs and good vibes, and the crew got to ride some amazing spots with some rad humans, and now we get to share it with everyone to enjoy. Now it's time to plan a trip of your own, what’s next on your riding radar?Filmed by John Reynolds @JreynoldsfilmsEdited by Christian RigalOriginal Score/Music: Richie Follin @richiejamesfollinSound: Jason Chiodo @J_chiodo