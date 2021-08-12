Video: Summer Sessions with Josh Bryceland & the 50to01 Crew in 'Living Men Ride Free'

Aug 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPastoral ponderings from the guys. Two solid sessions in the summer sunshine, what we're all about. Long live the village green, living men ride free.
-
Filmed and edited by Jim Topliss 50to01


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 'So, what do you do for a job?' 'Dig jumps and dick about on a push bike.' 'Oh really! Is that a job?. Anyway, what do you call these bikes you ride?' 'well mate, this one is called Dave, and that one is called Bronson'.
  • 1 0
 Cheers!
  • 1 1
 "Do we see the new bike?" - PR Santa Cruz people
Fed up...
  • 1 0
 tee-hee

Post a Comment



