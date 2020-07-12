Video: Summer Slaying in the UK with Luke Cryer

Jul 12, 2020
by Tom Caldwell  

Luke Cryer is one of those chaps that literally blows your mind on a bike. How he gets into some of those shapes I’ll never know. I’ve known Luke a good few years now and he’s always been the life and soul of the party, it’s just who he is and his wild energy and eagerness to raise the bar is infectious. Lately, however, Luke did dip off the scene slightly.. and I was fearful he might not come back. But, once lockdown was eased in the UK, I noticed he got hold of a new bike from Loosedog and Matt Roe. I could see he was back in action and raring to go once again. I went riding up near his local one weekend to check out some cool filming spots.. later that week every spot was shot to the best of both our abilities and here we have it. The boy is back in action. Enjoy.

Luke Cryer Images

Tables on lock every, damn, time. This is also where he threw the flip, and came inches to clipping the tree above him when upside down. Shout out to the spunkdoctor for grafting on this hip.   

Luke Cryer Images

Big, hot, sweaty days in the British summer. Two of the hottest days in fact. Luke was filthy but the hype was real!

Luke Cryer Images

Luke certainly likes to think outside the box. It’s almost like he has a bit of an old school style combined with some modern freeride. Throws the odd E.T in, footplants, 3 taps, all sorts.

Luke Cryer Images

His new bike. Courtesy of Loosedog and Matt Roe. Luke is unbelievably thankful to Loose for sorting it, and was buzzing when Matt (his BMX hero) drove 3 hours to deliver it right to his doorstep. Do meet your heroes, kids, most of them are preeeetty cool.  

Luke Cryer Images

Tearing round one of the freshly built tracks hiding away in the midlands. Big shout to Rich for letting us ride it!

Luke Cryer Images

  Don’t forget where he came from though. Luke has a silver and bronze 4x medal (shown here) and keeps it hanging in his car as a reminder of his successes and where he came from. The lad used to be a pretty savage 4x racer.

Luke Cryer Images

Just another day deep in the woods!

Luke Cryer Images

Cracking a fat one. I’m not really a photographer at all, but he is pretty much a photographers dream.

Luke Cryer Images

Job done. Knackered, a ruined back, and borderline heat stroke.. but we put every ounce of effort in to bring your eyeballs something cool and show that Luke is back, and better than ever.

  Soundtrack - ‘Jimmy Recard’ - Drapht. With thanks to Drapht.  
Video / Photo / Words - Tom Caldwell

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Luke Cryer Tom Caldwell


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bro wut. Most aggro style I've seen in a while.

Also newest style trend move is Bonk2Roost and my god is it not a thing to BEHOLD?!
  • 1 0
 Another Brit who rides like it's the last time he will be on a bike. Noice.
  • 1 0
 Yeah their scene is nuts right now.
  • 1 0
 An ever bigger slice of British pie.
  • 1 0
 Great edit. This song takes me back to my year in Australia what a tune!
  • 1 0
 This song finally in a video, and the riding did it justice!
  • 1 0
 Yeah dude, good to see how those 4cross skills live on!

Post a Comment



