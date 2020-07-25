Video: Summertime Shredding in the Czech Republic

It's a beautiful rainy Sunday morning and I set out in the direction of trails Rychlebské Stezky. I was there a few days ago to breathe some fresh air and to enjoy the atmosphere of the trails before the filmer Honza Vogl arrives on Monday. It rained a bit but on Tuesday the trails were firm and everything went the way I wanted. We were shooting at the base and then we went in the direction of Sokolí vrch. I had a small backpack, but Honza's load of shooting cameras were huge....hat's off. I would probably hurt my back or cause scoliosis to myself with his load. He carried all the equipment and the bikes without engines, respect to him. I didn't know what to expect from that day, because it was my first big shooting with a pro-filmer and it's true that he tortured me on the trails. We had to shoot one scene 10 times and I was dead in the middle of SuperFlow trail. But despite of that it was a great day and the final result is worth it.