Video: Sunday Finals at the Rock: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Jun 7, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Downhill Southeast #1 Finals

by mtbmaniatv
Views: 787    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


It's the first weekend riders have been between the tape for some time now. Check out all of the action.

Final results can be found here.

Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos DH Racing Windrock 2020


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 is cool to see some amateur riders race against factory riders (of course in different categories) imagine a WC with this format, after the last man on the hill, endless party :-)
  • 1 0
 You almost have it on European cups, or national races, in the past there were more than 400 riders on french cups! But WC tracks today would be dangerous for some amateurs.
  • 1 0
 Hendrix for dual crown. Johnny Cash for single crown!!! I don't think so! Great to see some racing again.

