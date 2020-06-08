Pinkbike.com
Video: Sunday Finals at the Rock: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020
Jun 7, 2020
by
Daniel Sapp
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Downhill Southeast #1 Finals
by
mtbmaniatv
It's the first weekend riders have been between the tape for some time now. Check out all of the action.
Final results can be found
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
Windrock 2020
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
131304 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
58103 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
56167 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
56034 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
50626 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork With 1.8" Steerer
38755 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
38219 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
37280 views
Score
Time
1
0
fristafrista
(44 mins ago)
is cool to see some amateur riders race against factory riders (of course in different categories) imagine a WC with this format, after the last man on the hill, endless party :-)
[Reply]
1
0
pasteque51
(35 mins ago)
You almost have it on European cups, or national races, in the past there were more than 400 riders on french cups! But WC tracks today would be dangerous for some amateurs.
[Reply]
1
0
nukedchipp
(47 mins ago)
Hendrix for dual crown. Johnny Cash for single crown!!! I don't think so! Great to see some racing again.
[Reply]
