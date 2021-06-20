Video: Sunday Saves #1

Jun 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Sunday Saves


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
85283 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
64840 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
52452 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
47326 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
46451 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
45890 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
43185 views
Cannondale Launches a 26" Dirt Jump Bike called Dave
39853 views

28 Comments

  • 12 0
 It’s finally a thing!!!!
  • 3 0
 pb is becoming the #1 source of mtb compilations for scientific research
  • 4 1
 For the Friday Fails and Saturday Sends we've had a video where the first clip mirrors the intro animation. Very much looking forward to seeing the same thing for the Sunday Saves.
  • 4 0
 Those POVs of people almost missing grabbing the bars after no handers are the stuff of nightmares!
  • 1 0
 I've been on the wrong side of that a couple times. do not recommend
  • 2 0
 I pay good money for grips and I intend to keep my hands on them .......
  • 4 0
 Oh man, this was really cool to watch.
  • 4 1
 Now there’s a segment that just shows normal mountain biking?
  • 2 0
 Some of these should be on Monday Miracles, Jesus I think they are scarier than the fails
  • 2 0
 I saw a guy get back to his car juuuust before his ebike battery ran out. Does that count?
  • 2 0
 Very cool! A couple were ALMOST Friday fails. The one girl who caught the rider gets the Sunday Save Assist award...
  • 2 0
 "Almost lost her there!" Every dad riding away from a Sunday Save!
  • 1 0
 there's gonna be monday misses, tuesday tech/ trials, wednesday whips/ wheelies
  • 3 0
 Best intro ever
  • 1 0
 I laughed so hard.
  • 1 0
 One of these days there should be a combination of all three so we don't know what's coming next. That would be intense.
  • 1 0
 Should of been sideways Sunday
  • 2 0
 Thanks PB!
  • 1 0
 Better than Friday Fails and Saturday Sends put together!
  • 1 3
 I came for a 2 for 1 or bogo and all I got was some stinking videos... didn't save a thing and my father's day is now ruined...a bit like win it wednesday, we click but never win.
  • 1 0
 History has been made. My Sunday mornings have been reclaimed.
  • 1 0
 HOOOOHOOOOHOOOOOOOO OH MY GOOOOD!
  • 1 0
 This just looks like my normal riding!
  • 2 0
 That poor rear wheel
  • 1 0
 Dude that man cased the mother fricken balls outa that landing.
  • 1 0
 Bring on the nose dives.
  • 1 0
 Yesssss!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008592
Mobile Version of Website