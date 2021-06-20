Pinkbike.com
Video: Sunday Saves #1
Jun 20, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Posted In:
Videos
Sunday Saves
28 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
dpars63
(1 hours ago)
It’s finally a thing!!!!
[Reply]
3
0
SickEdit
(54 mins ago)
pb is becoming the
#1
source of mtb compilations for scientific research
[Reply]
4
1
Woody25
(1 hours ago)
For the Friday Fails and Saturday Sends we've had a video where the first clip mirrors the intro animation. Very much looking forward to seeing the same thing for the Sunday Saves.
[Reply]
4
0
Woody25
(1 hours ago)
Those POVs of people almost missing grabbing the bars after no handers are the stuff of nightmares!
[Reply]
1
0
steezysam
(23 mins ago)
I've been on the wrong side of that a couple times. do not recommend
[Reply]
2
0
onemind123
(20 mins ago)
I pay good money for grips and I intend to keep my hands on them .......
[Reply]
4
0
iliveonnitro
(1 hours ago)
Oh man, this was really cool to watch.
[Reply]
4
1
GeoffHollister
(1 hours ago)
Now there’s a segment that just shows normal mountain biking?
[Reply]
2
0
Gremclon
(57 mins ago)
Some of these should be on Monday Miracles, Jesus I think they are scarier than the fails
[Reply]
2
0
toast2266
(42 mins ago)
I saw a guy get back to his car juuuust before his ebike battery ran out. Does that count?
[Reply]
2
0
tewks
(40 mins ago)
Very cool! A couple were ALMOST Friday fails. The one girl who caught the rider gets the Sunday Save Assist award...
[Reply]
2
0
DaynOO7
(1 hours ago)
"Almost lost her there!" Every dad riding away from a Sunday Save!
[Reply]
1
0
kilazilla
(52 mins ago)
there's gonna be monday misses, tuesday tech/ trials, wednesday whips/ wheelies
[Reply]
3
0
send-it-bro
(33 mins ago)
Best intro ever
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(15 mins ago)
I laughed so hard.
[Reply]
1
0
haroldw
(9 mins ago)
One of these days there should be a combination of all three so we don't know what's coming next. That would be intense.
[Reply]
1
0
Michael-co
(1 hours ago)
Should of been sideways Sunday
[Reply]
2
0
ABhardtail
(57 mins ago)
Thanks PB!
[Reply]
1
0
Abacall
(56 mins ago)
Better than Friday Fails and Saturday Sends put together!
[Reply]
1
3
pink505
(51 mins ago)
I came for a 2 for 1 or bogo and all I got was some stinking videos... didn't save a thing and my father's day is now ruined...a bit like win it wednesday, we click but never win.
[Reply]
1
0
JasonM13
(48 mins ago)
History has been made. My Sunday mornings have been reclaimed.
[Reply]
1
0
Nobbinam
(47 mins ago)
HOOOOHOOOOHOOOOOOOO OH MY GOOOOD!
[Reply]
1
0
UnInc126
(46 mins ago)
This just looks like my normal riding!
[Reply]
2
0
sewer-rat
(40 mins ago)
That poor rear wheel
[Reply]
1
0
AustinCDavis
(6 mins ago)
Dude that man cased the mother fricken balls outa that landing.
[Reply]
1
0
Mcanical
(1 hours ago)
Bring on the nose dives.
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(1 hours ago)
Yesssss!
[Reply]
2
11
Bondseye007
(1 hours ago)
1st comment on the 1st Sunday saves.
[Reply]
