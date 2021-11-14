Video: Sunday Saves #10

Nov 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 what happened to saturday sends?
  • 1 0
 They save them for sunday.
  • 1 0
 Not enough people send it....
  • 1 0
 Sundays Fails: video not available

Sunday Fails: maybe I was a bit hasty, sorry
  • 1 0
 You guys need to start making a random mix of sends, saves, and fails. that way we have no idea whats gonna happen.
  • 1 0
 Damn! Guy at 0:47 made me nervous. Nice save!
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure the Superman ended up being a save.
  • 1 0
 No Saturday sends?

Post a Comment



