Video: Sunday Saves #10
Nov 14, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
8 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
blackercanyons
(37 mins ago)
what happened to saturday sends?
[Reply]
1
0
Brdjanin
(18 mins ago)
They save them for sunday.
[Reply]
1
0
RedBurn
(7 mins ago)
Not enough people send it....
[Reply]
1
0
filsdanvers
(39 mins ago)
Sundays Fails: video not available
Sunday Fails: maybe I was a bit hasty, sorry
[Reply]
1
0
Kobeefton88
(9 mins ago)
You guys need to start making a random mix of sends, saves, and fails. that way we have no idea whats gonna happen.
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(34 mins ago)
Damn! Guy at 0:47 made me nervous. Nice save!
[Reply]
1
0
DBone95
(27 mins ago)
I'm not sure the Superman ended up being a save.
[Reply]
1
0
IvanRiot05
(27 mins ago)
No Saturday sends?
[Reply]
