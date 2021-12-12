close
Video: Sunday Saves #12

Dec 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Sometimes you're just lucky...


Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





2 Comments

  • 1 0
 First one is the best ive ever seen. How did you not die there lol
  • 1 0
 Not often you see such sketchy riding from a red bull rider!

