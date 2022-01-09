close
Video: Sunday Saves #14

Jan 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


You don't get lucky like this every day...


Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.

Sunday Saves is presented by ODI Grips .







6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Kinda weak this week!
  • 1 0
 Wait, what happened to Saturday?

Dammit, I hate when I sleep through a whole day!
  • 1 0
 ...video not available ‍♂️
  • 1 0
 The drop coming up short.. Yikes
  • 1 0
 Examples of everyday luck when riding the "new" geometry.
  • 1 0
 No real saves IMO.

