Video: Sunday Saves #14
Jan 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
You don't get lucky like this every day...
Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Sunday Saves is presented by
ODI Grips
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
danrowe
(10 mins ago)
Kinda weak this week!
[Reply]
1
0
nurseben
(3 mins ago)
Wait, what happened to Saturday?
Dammit, I hate when I sleep through a whole day!
[Reply]
1
0
enjoyriding
(14 mins ago)
...video not available ♂️
[Reply]
1
0
bmxtb
(4 mins ago)
The drop coming up short.. Yikes
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(3 mins ago)
Examples of everyday luck when riding the "new" geometry.
[Reply]
1
0
dhmad
(3 mins ago)
No real saves IMO.
[Reply]
Post a Comment