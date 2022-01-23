close
Video: Sunday Saves #15
Jan 23, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Sundays are for the lucky ones.
Sunday Saves is presented by
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don't.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
Sponsored
9 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
4thflowkage
(1 hours ago)
1:10 , Ah, the classic taint buster. On of my best saves ever is getting blasted off the pedals in a rock farm on my hardtail, and riding another 100 feet on the seat without pedals trying to stop and not eat shit.
[Reply]
1
0
wheelsmith
(25 mins ago)
1:42
#thejewelrywasnotsaved
[Reply]
1
0
butthed
(19 mins ago)
The Crown Jewels have been crushed Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
1
0
enjoyriding
(54 mins ago)
Soccer shorts and no knee pads always give me cold shivers!
[Reply]
1
0
azureblue
(10 mins ago)
A case counts as a save these days?
[Reply]
4
5
butthed
(1 hours ago)
Sunday saves are just Friday fails with the fail cut out Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
1
0
Cancaneo
(57 mins ago)
Modern geo delivers
[Reply]
2
1
butthed
(51 mins ago)
*Suspension Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
1
1
BartDM
(34 mins ago)
more Friday's fails less Sunday saves...
[Reply]
Post a Comment