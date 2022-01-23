close
Video: Sunday Saves #15

Jan 23, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Sundays are for the lucky ones.


Sunday Saves is presented by ODI Grips.

Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.





9 Comments

  • 1 0
 1:10 , Ah, the classic taint buster. On of my best saves ever is getting blasted off the pedals in a rock farm on my hardtail, and riding another 100 feet on the seat without pedals trying to stop and not eat shit.
  • 1 0
 1:42 #thejewelrywasnotsaved
  • 1 0
 The Crown Jewels have been crushed Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 1 0
 Soccer shorts and no knee pads always give me cold shivers!
  • 1 0
 A case counts as a save these days?
  • 4 5
 Sunday saves are just Friday fails with the fail cut out Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 1 0
 Modern geo delivers
  • 2 1
 *Suspension Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 1 1
 more Friday's fails less Sunday saves...

