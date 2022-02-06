close
Video: Sunday Saves #16

Feb 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The luckiest riders from the past two weeks.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 nice plumbers crack..........
  • 4 0
 My sunday save: almost got hit by a pickup truck near home. Good old stx rc brakes still working!
  • 2 0
 0:18 - I have seen far too many people riding park like that every damn run, all weekend to not consider it a save that should have been a fail.
  • 2 0
 Not enough quality content to warrant Sunday Saves more than Semi-Annually. Reallocate those resources to Cathro’s race squad. Do they even have a name yet?
  • 3 0
 0:34 are his balls still alive
  • 3 0
 Some of these are teetering on the fine line of Friday fails imo.
  • 2 0
 Since when hitting the toptube with your balls is a save?
  • 1 0
 is losing the balls at 0:37 really a save?
  • 1 0
 Now, who's going to save my retinas from 1:14?

