Video: Sunday Saves #16
Feb 6, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
The luckiest riders from the past two weeks.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
Tweet
Add to Favorites
9 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
Lundeee
(1 hours ago)
nice plumbers crack..........
[Reply]
4
0
j-manu
(57 mins ago)
My sunday save: almost got hit by a pickup truck near home. Good old stx rc brakes still working!
[Reply]
2
0
calmWAKI
(52 mins ago)
0:18 - I have seen far too many people riding park like that every damn run, all weekend to not consider it a save that should have been a fail.
[Reply]
2
0
initforthedonuts
(28 mins ago)
Not enough quality content to warrant Sunday Saves more than Semi-Annually. Reallocate those resources to Cathro’s race squad. Do they even have a name yet?
[Reply]
3
0
Teo66
(1 hours ago)
0:34 are his balls still alive
[Reply]
3
0
squiffybiker
(54 mins ago)
Some of these are teetering on the fine line of Friday fails imo.
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(48 mins ago)
Since when hitting the toptube with your balls is a save?
[Reply]
1
0
BartDM
(37 mins ago)
is losing the balls at 0:37 really a save?
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(36 mins ago)
Now, who's going to save my retinas from 1:14?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
