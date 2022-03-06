close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Sunday Saves #18

Mar 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


A bunch of close calls for your Sunday.


Friday Fails is presented by TRP Cycling.

Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
62040 views
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
60328 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
53938 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
47446 views
First Look: 2022 Pivot Shadowcat - A New 27.5" Trail Bike
46494 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
46341 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
42505 views
Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes
39798 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is it just me or did it seem like there were only like 5 clips?
  • 1 0
 It’s hard to find videos of good saves - also illustrated by the fact that usually half the clips in the final vid aren’t saves at all, but just people getting away with their nose-heavy landings thanks to no doing of their own.
  • 1 0
 How did the one at 1:16 not crash!?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008365
Mobile Version of Website