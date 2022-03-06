close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Sunday Saves #18
Mar 6, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
A bunch of close calls for your Sunday.
Friday Fails is presented by
TRP Cycling
.
Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
62040 views
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
60328 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
53938 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
47446 views
First Look: 2022 Pivot Shadowcat - A New 27.5" Trail Bike
46494 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
46341 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
42505 views
Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes
39798 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
baschyboy
(39 mins ago)
Is it just me or did it seem like there were only like 5 clips?
[Reply]
1
0
FuzzyL
(25 mins ago)
It’s hard to find videos of good saves - also illustrated by the fact that usually half the clips in the final vid aren’t saves at all, but just people getting away with their nose-heavy landings thanks to no doing of their own.
[Reply]
1
0
thingswelike
(24 mins ago)
How did the one at 1:16 not crash!?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008365
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment