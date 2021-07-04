Video: Sunday Saves #2

Jul 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Sunday Saves


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 That big toboggan after the drop was sweet and the last clip was unbelievable!
  • 1 0
 I love these, so relatable. Maybe we should all start filming our rides more so it can become a weekly thing.
  • 1 0
 1:36 made both Saturday Sends and Sunday Saves
  • 1 0
 I see Santa Cruz has a mullet @ 0:22
  • 1 0
 Jeep

Post a Comment



