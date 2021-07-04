Pinkbike.com
Video: Sunday Saves #2
Jul 4, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Posted In:
Videos
Sunday Saves
Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
100998 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
98041 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
75891 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
64266 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
59805 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
56572 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
52409 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
50541 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Kyanw
(13 mins ago)
That big toboggan after the drop was sweet and the last clip was unbelievable!
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(3 mins ago)
I love these, so relatable. Maybe we should all start filming our rides more so it can become a weekly thing.
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(11 mins ago)
1:36 made both Saturday Sends and Sunday Saves
[Reply]
1
0
the-one1
(2 mins ago)
I see Santa Cruz has a mullet @ 0:22
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(14 mins ago)
Jeep
[Reply]
