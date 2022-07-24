Video: Sunday Saves #27

Jul 24, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Sunday, so we have another round of moments that could have ended badly... but didn't.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


3 Comments

  • 7 1
 Most boring 2 minutes of footage I've watched in a while
  • 2 0
 I guess that technically they are saves, but the first time I watched this weeks' edition I couldn't find one that was memorable. So yeah, pretty boring.....
  • 1 0
 Seems to be two categories here: good riders just riding it out and nubes getting lucky. Either way, yeah, pretty tame.





