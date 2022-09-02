Video: Sunday Saves #29

Sep 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Too close for comfort.


Sunday Saves is presented by Hunt Wheels.






8 Comments

  • 10 0
 We have different ideas on what a save is
  • 1 0
 What?!? Crashing into a tree doesn't count?
  • 4 0
 Opening was classic. Well done.
  • 1 0
 one wonders if the creaky steerer epidemic happens before or after
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike, just stop with these videos. I’d rather see a video once every month or two with real saves rather than a lame video where modern suspension absorbs a nose-heavy landing.
  • 1 0
 those kids ....all of them up to about twelve years old are doing better saves than my best riding
  • 2 0
 "sunday saves" is just involuntary nose manuals
  • 1 0
 A Nose-landing extravaganza today!





