Video: Sunday Saves #29
Sep 4, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
8 Comments
Too close for comfort.
Sunday Saves is presented by
Hunt Wheels
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
8 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
mick06
(1 hours ago)
We have different ideas on what a save is
[Reply]
1
0
noapathy
(17 mins ago)
What?!? Crashing into a tree doesn't count?
[Reply]
4
0
ismellfish
(1 hours ago)
Opening was classic. Well done.
[Reply]
1
0
Compositepro
(34 mins ago)
one wonders if the creaky steerer epidemic happens before or after
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(1 mins ago)
Pinkbike, just stop with these videos. I’d rather see a video once every month or two with real saves rather than a lame video where modern suspension absorbs a nose-heavy landing.
[Reply]
1
0
Compositepro
(32 mins ago)
those kids ....all of them up to about twelve years old are doing better saves than my best riding
[Reply]
2
0
IF-OBA-WILLS-IT
(18 mins ago)
"sunday saves" is just involuntary nose manuals
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(41 mins ago)
A Nose-landing extravaganza today!
[Reply]
