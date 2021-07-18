Video: Sunday Saves #3

Jul 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


16 Comments

  • 4 0
 "Dudes, lets do a jump train, it'll be sick!"

"Uh, have any of us actually hit a jump before?"
  • 3 2
 Coming up next week: "The Ultimate Guide on How To Avoid Nose Dives."
(Available to subscribers free of charge. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-time access for $4.99.)
  • 8 10
 Greetings from proud user of Beta MTB, Pinkbike's sister web site based on Outside platform. I just went through your uncouth comment section and good lord, discontent regarding the upcomming introduction of paid subscription is totally ubiquites! But let me assure its implementation is in your very interest. Once local simpletones have to pay precious bucks to get comment section pass they will be thoughtful to what they post. This will raise the quality of conversation to another level and make Pinkbike great again!
  • 9 0
 I read your post with a Darth Vader accent and it's still bollocks.
  • 3 0
 People who downvoted this have to check his profile
  • 1 0
 @theoskar57: I think his day job is calling people to tell them about the millions they've won. "all you need to do is give me your account details and password."
  • 1 0
 Hmm, is CheryBomb a person or AI software? No photo suggests not a real person...
  • 2 0
 Imagine if they were all riding old school geometry bikes - so many OTB's.
  • 2 0
 Suspension Saves.
  • 1 0
 2:24 expert line railyard bentonville ar. i have done that a couple times you need the perfect speed for that fishtail
  • 2 0
 Soooo many Ibises saving the day
  • 1 0
 Expecting a Freddie Mercury tribute coming out to “we will rock you” on 1:20
  • 1 0
 Wow, nose wheelie landings are getting popular! And here I thought only Danny Mac could do them...
  • 1 0
 almost everyone in this video: "I think I cased it."
  • 1 0
 :30 bootleg canyon dude could have been shredded to pieces
  • 1 0
 i covered my finger in pointy rolled pieces of paper just for this

