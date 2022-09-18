Watch
Video: Sunday Saves #30
Sep 18, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
3 Comments
Too close for comfort.
Sunday Saves is presented by
Hunt Wheels
.
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
GBoyd
(49 mins ago)
chute at 26 was glorious!
[Reply]
1
0
theITdude
(46 mins ago)
Massive tail-whip @1:16, dudes on the way to be famous!
Beauty landing 1:40, got love his bro's reaction to that!
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(39 mins ago)
0:36 definitely one of the best saves yet. Wha? 1:20 teach 'm early.
[Reply]
