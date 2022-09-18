Video: Sunday Saves #30

Sep 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Too close for comfort.


Sunday Saves is presented by Hunt Wheels.






Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 chute at 26 was glorious!
  • 1 0
 Massive tail-whip @1:16, dudes on the way to be famous!
Beauty landing 1:40, got love his bro's reaction to that!
  • 1 0
 0:36 definitely one of the best saves yet. Wha? 1:20 teach 'm early.





