Video: Sunday Saves #32

Oct 16, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Too close for comfort.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
68232 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
59299 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
58324 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
54266 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
45897 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
41989 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
40507 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
38007 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 The last dude deserves a medal for that save.....
  • 2 0
 That last one was pretty sweet combination of skill and luck! Still not convinced any tire-sitting situation qualifies as a save.
  • 2 0
 The last one was the good one...
  • 1 0
 Now and then you should combo saves and fails. The suspense would be awesome.
  • 1 0
 Last guy needs to buy a lottery ticket after he changes his shorts! Definitely been putting in time at the gym!
  • 1 0
 am i the only one not getting any sound? had the same problem with FFs a couple days ago...
  • 1 0
 never mind/figured it out
  • 1 0
 Rack 'em up edition! Last one belongs in the "best-of" file!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008496
Mobile Version of Website