Video: Sunday Saves #32
Oct 16, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Too close for comfort.
Score
Time
8
0
Snakebitelover007
(1 hours ago)
The last dude deserves a medal for that save.....
[Reply]
2
0
AndrewHornor
(42 mins ago)
That last one was pretty sweet combination of skill and luck! Still not convinced any tire-sitting situation qualifies as a save.
[Reply]
2
0
Arev
(1 hours ago)
The last one was the good one...
[Reply]
1
0
Dustfarter
(1 hours ago)
Now and then you should combo saves and fails. The suspense would be awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(53 mins ago)
Last guy needs to buy a lottery ticket after he changes his shorts! Definitely been putting in time at the gym!
[Reply]
1
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(9 mins ago)
am i the only one not getting any sound? had the same problem with FFs a couple days ago...
[Reply]
1
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(8 mins ago)
never mind/figured it out
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(10 mins ago)
Rack 'em up edition! Last one belongs in the "best-of" file!
[Reply]
