Video: Sunday Saves #33
Oct 30, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
7 Comments
A bunch of close calls for your Sunday.
Posted In:
Videos
Sunday Saves
7 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ak-77
(57 mins ago)
Pretty good edition, this. Many of them were actually saves. With the thumbnail clip a repeat from last Friday, which one it should have been in be I do not know, would need to see how it ended.
[Reply]
1
0
OnTheRivet
(7 mins ago)
In a world that seems more and more about "safety" Its actually comforting to see there will always be people who go for it..... even when they probably shouldn't.
[Reply]
1
0
gnarnaimo
(52 mins ago)
1:26 was on the recent Friday fails and Sunday saves? How does that make sense?
[Reply]
3
0
mnhmb
(45 mins ago)
Schroedinger’s Crash.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(24 mins ago)
PB editors posting to both edits hoping the rider will speak up and let us know
[Reply]
1
0
Yaan
(1 hours ago)
Sunday sack yourself edit. No balls were harmed making this video.
[Reply]
1
0
gnarnaimo
(51 mins ago)
If your balls are slamming into the top tube or rear tire, it's not a save
[Reply]
