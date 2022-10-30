Video: Sunday Saves #33

Oct 30, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


A bunch of close calls for your Sunday.





7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Pretty good edition, this. Many of them were actually saves. With the thumbnail clip a repeat from last Friday, which one it should have been in be I do not know, would need to see how it ended.
  • 1 0
 In a world that seems more and more about "safety" Its actually comforting to see there will always be people who go for it..... even when they probably shouldn't.
  • 1 0
 1:26 was on the recent Friday fails and Sunday saves? How does that make sense?
  • 3 0
 Schroedinger’s Crash.
  • 1 0
 PB editors posting to both edits hoping the rider will speak up and let us know
  • 1 0
 Sunday sack yourself edit. No balls were harmed making this video.
  • 1 0
 If your balls are slamming into the top tube or rear tire, it's not a save





