Video: Sunday Saves #4

Aug 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Sunday Saves Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
68334 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
59500 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
53670 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
45373 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
42791 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
41154 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
40497 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40094 views

7 Comments

  • 2 2
 2:47 was an outstanding example of a save. But there were s couple of ‘dump the bike hard on the ground and then manage to run down the trail a bit’ that don’t seem to qualify as a save…maybe I missed a memo.
  • 2 0
 Sunday Saves Sponsored by Tide Pods Tide Pods, we'll clean those skid marks out of your chamois.
  • 2 0
 2:47 could be save of the year...I don't know if you'll ever see a more dramatic one than that.
  • 2 0
 Sunday Saves looks like my best edit reel. Only smaller.
  • 1 0
 You mean this doesn't happen to everybody, every ride?
  • 1 0
 Takeaway is we know why flow and jump trails hurt more people that anything else...getting bucked on jumps.
  • 1 0
 1:00: AND JUST LET YOUR MONDRAKER DO THE JOB!!!!11!!!

your Mondraker: again? ok, I guess......

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007568
Mobile Version of Website