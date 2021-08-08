Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Sunday Saves #4
Aug 8, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Sunday Saves
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
68334 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
59500 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
53670 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
45373 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
42791 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
41154 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
40497 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40094 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
2
2
frorider2
(49 mins ago)
2:47 was an outstanding example of a save. But there were s couple of ‘dump the bike hard on the ground and then manage to run down the trail a bit’ that don’t seem to qualify as a save…maybe I missed a memo.
[Reply]
2
0
schlockinz
(32 mins ago)
Sunday Saves Sponsored by Tide Pods Tide Pods, we'll clean those skid marks out of your chamois.
[Reply]
2
0
greener1
(15 mins ago)
2:47 could be save of the year...I don't know if you'll ever see a more dramatic one than that.
[Reply]
2
0
Mr-Price
(58 mins ago)
Sunday Saves looks like my best edit reel. Only smaller.
[Reply]
1
0
piranah
(13 mins ago)
You mean this doesn't happen to everybody, every ride?
[Reply]
1
0
Planetx888
(17 mins ago)
Takeaway is we know why flow and jump trails hurt more people that anything else...getting bucked on jumps.
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(11 mins ago)
1:00: AND JUST LET YOUR MONDRAKER DO THE JOB!!!!11!!!
your Mondraker: again? ok, I guess......
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007568
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
your Mondraker: again? ok, I guess......
Post a Comment