Video: Sunday Saves #5

Aug 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


12 Comments

  • 18 0
 The little kid wins this week.
  • 2 0
 I love the rush of a good save on the trail, in a video ( now at saves#5) I am finding I would rather see a fail. Plus a cased jump is not a save...it is just a cased jump. Case a jump, get ejected off trail, hold on for dear life, avoid a tree, bunny hop a bolder field that is a save.
  • 3 0
 A lot of these are people just getting very lucky; we'll see them on Friday soon enough. 2:04 is a true save though, and 2:34 is my favourite!
  • 1 0
 Is it a save if you don't do anything intentionally in order to ride it out?
  • 2 0
 100% the best Sunday Saves ever! I was cheering and laughing for so many of these riders. Fantastic selection PB!
  • 1 0
 I am a passenger And I ride, and I ride I ride through, but I don't make backsides
  • 1 0
 Does ……. Does he have it , OMG !
Does he ? I don’t know , you’re standing miles away & filming in portrait ffs .
  • 1 0
 Fittingly for Sundays, the most common acronym we hear on this segment seems to be OMG!
  • 1 0
 Not convinced every single cased jump was a save. @1:31 and 2:06, nice saves.
  • 1 0
 this weeks saves brought to you by lead filled front tires!
  • 1 0
 2.09 was savage
  • 1 0
 What a save

