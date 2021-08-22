Pinkbike.com
Video: Sunday Saves #5
Aug 22, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
12 Comments
18
0
mojavehac
(1 hours ago)
The little kid wins this week.
[Reply]
2
0
pink505
(56 mins ago)
I love the rush of a good save on the trail, in a video ( now at saves#5) I am finding I would rather see a fail. Plus a cased jump is not a save...it is just a cased jump. Case a jump, get ejected off trail, hold on for dear life, avoid a tree, bunny hop a bolder field that is a save.
[Reply]
3
0
plyawn
(1 hours ago)
A lot of these are people just getting very lucky; we'll see them on Friday soon enough. 2:04 is a true save though, and 2:34 is my favourite!
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
Is it a save if you don't do anything intentionally in order to ride it out?
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(1 hours ago)
100% the best Sunday Saves ever! I was cheering and laughing for so many of these riders. Fantastic selection PB!
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
I am a passenger And I ride, and I ride I ride through, but I don't make backsides
[Reply]
1
0
spannermonkey73
(1 hours ago)
Does ……. Does he have it , OMG !
Does he ? I don’t know , you’re standing miles away & filming in portrait ffs .
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(1 hours ago)
Fittingly for Sundays, the most common acronym we hear on this segment seems to be OMG!
[Reply]
1
0
mountaincross
(32 mins ago)
Not convinced every single cased jump was a save. @1:31 and 2:06, nice saves.
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(52 mins ago)
this weeks saves brought to you by lead filled front tires!
[Reply]
1
0
Lance2005
(1 hours ago)
2.09 was savage
[Reply]
1
0
Jvisscher
(36 mins ago)
What a save
[Reply]
