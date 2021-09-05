Video: Sunday Saves #6

Sep 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
80889 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
70646 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
63720 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
60487 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
59832 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
46548 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
46284 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
45288 views

8 Comments

  • 2 1
 Maybe I'm new here but what is the difference between a save and a clumsy line? I realize that Sunday Saves sounds much better than Sunday Collection of Clumsy But Successful Lines.
  • 1 0
 To me, Sunday saves can be divided into 2 camps. 1. People who rode it out due to sheer luck. 2. People who genuinely did the right thing in the nick of time. I have been both of these guys on many an occasion.
  • 3 0
 WHAT AN OPENING !!!!!
  • 2 0
 has a similar taste to brunis save/crash at Val di Sole Big Grin
  • 2 0
 That near tank slapper on Dyno roll.....
  • 1 1
 Not sure if landing barely front wheel first counts as a save, I just pull up if I go a little nose heavy. Landing nose manual is a save
  • 1 0
 That guy at the start , his nuts would argue about that being a save .
  • 1 0
 Many of these aren't really saves, more like poor form.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007872
Mobile Version of Website