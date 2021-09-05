Pinkbike.com
Video: Sunday Saves #6
Sep 5, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
You asked and we're delivering! Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
8 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
Sscottt
(1 hours ago)
Maybe I'm new here but what is the difference between a save and a clumsy line? I realize that Sunday Saves sounds much better than Sunday Collection of Clumsy But Successful Lines.
[Reply]
1
0
stumpymidget
(37 mins ago)
To me, Sunday saves can be divided into 2 camps. 1. People who rode it out due to sheer luck. 2. People who genuinely did the right thing in the nick of time. I have been both of these guys on many an occasion.
[Reply]
3
0
send-it-bro
(2 hours ago)
WHAT AN OPENING !!!!!
[Reply]
2
0
TurboTorsten
(1 hours ago)
has a similar taste to brunis save/crash at Val di Sole
[Reply]
2
0
skiandmtbdirtbag
(1 hours ago)
That near tank slapper on Dyno roll.....
[Reply]
1
1
sdaly
(43 mins ago)
Not sure if landing barely front wheel first counts as a save, I just pull up if I go a little nose heavy. Landing nose manual is a save
[Reply]
1
0
spannermonkey73
(43 mins ago)
That guy at the start , his nuts would argue about that being a save .
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(33 mins ago)
Many of these aren't really saves, more like poor form.
[Reply]
