Video: Sunday Saves #9

Oct 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





6 Comments

  • 6 0
 me watching Friday Fails: why the f**k are all these people so overbiked

me watching Sunday Saves: thank God all these people are overbiked
  • 4 0
 And finally there is an Ibis @1:54 that did its job (although the guy did everything to prevent it from that) Smile
  • 3 0
 Wow. That is a clinic for how not to ride. Face level with stem, butt cheeks pinching the rear tire for extra speed control, pump the front brake for frequent nozzers... good grief.
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: butt cheeks pinching the rear tire for extra speed control
lol'd
  • 1 0
 Today's saves are brought to you by: Incredible modern suspension. Put these folks on 2005 bits and Friday Fails would be a double feature!
  • 1 0
 I can really feel the Sunday Saves, mostly because I can still remember doing so many of them myself. Literally the "school of hard knocks".

