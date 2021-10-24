TV
Video: Sunday Saves #9
Oct 24, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Sunday Saves is a bi-weekly series featuring the world's best mountain bike saves. Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
6 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
overconfident
(1 hours ago)
me watching Friday Fails: why the f**k are all these people so overbiked
me watching Sunday Saves: thank God all these people are overbiked
[Reply]
4
0
2pi
(1 hours ago)
And finally there is an Ibis @1:54 that did its job (although the guy did everything to prevent it from that)
[Reply]
3
0
plyawn
(1 hours ago)
Wow. That is a clinic for how not to ride. Face level with stem, butt cheeks pinching the rear tire for extra speed control, pump the front brake for frequent nozzers... good grief.
[Reply]
1
0
vemegen
(25 mins ago)
@plyawn
: butt cheeks pinching the rear tire for extra speed control
lol'd
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(23 mins ago)
Today's saves are brought to you by: Incredible modern suspension. Put these folks on 2005 bits and Friday Fails would be a double feature!
[Reply]
1
0
andrewfrauenglass
(8 mins ago)
I can really feel the Sunday Saves, mostly because I can still remember doing so many of them myself. Literally the "school of hard knocks".
[Reply]
